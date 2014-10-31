TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 31
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-2,700 1,900-2,600.
Wheat Dara 1,700-1,900 1,800-2,000.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850.
Maida (per bag) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,650.
Sooji (per bag) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150.
Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,100 7,400-8,100.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300.
Rice Sela 2,400-2,600 2,500-2,700.
I.R.-8 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Gram 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600.
Peas Green 2,200-2,800 2,200-2,800.
Peas White 2,300-3,500 2,300-3,500.
Bajra 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700.
Maize 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500.
Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.