Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Oilseeds opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,000-3,280 3,000-3,280. Cottonseed 1,725-1,950 1,725-1,950. Sesame 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000. Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 975-1,080 975-1,080. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,550-1,610 1,550-1,610. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,050-1,125 1,050-1,125. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,075-1,150 1,075-1,150. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,850 8,900. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,550 7,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,300 6,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,150 6,150. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)