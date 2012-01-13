Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000. Groundnut 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 975-1,080 975-1,080. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,575-1,650 1,575-1,650. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,000 9,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,800 8,850. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,650 7,700. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500 6,600. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.