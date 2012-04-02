Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700. Groundnut 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700. Sunflower 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Linseed 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,020-1,120 1,020-1,120. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,680-1,740 1,680-1,740. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,090-1,240 1,100-1,250. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,350 1,225-1,350. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,000 9,050. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,800-7,900 7,800-8,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,900-8,050 8,050-8,150. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,950-7,250 6,950-7,250. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.