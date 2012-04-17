Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900.
Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425.
Sesame 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700.
Groundnut 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700.
Sunflower 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,020-1,120 1,020-1,120.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,300 9,250.
Sesame (mill delivery) 7,800-8,100 7,700-8,050.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,600-7,700 7,500-7,650.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 7,000-7,400 7,000-7,400.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
