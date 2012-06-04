Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,650-3,875 3,650-3,875. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,250. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,325-1,375. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,400 9,050-9,350. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,000-9,200 8,950-9,150. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,400 7,350-7,450. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487