BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band - public notice
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,650-3,875 3,650-3,875. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,500-6,400 5,500-6,400. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,200-1,500 1,100-1,250. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,600-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,375-1,475. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,375. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,400 9,150-9,450. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,950-9,150 8,900-9,100. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,250-7,350 7,200-7,300. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade