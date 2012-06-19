Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,625-3,850 3,625-3,850. Cottonseed 1,275-1,425 1,275-1,425. Sesame 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,200 1,000-1,200. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,230-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,450 1,280-1,425. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,300 9,000-9,200. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,850-9,100 8,800-9,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,450. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-7,100 6,500-7,100. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.