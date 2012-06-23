Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,625-3,850 3,625-3,850.
Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500.
Sesame 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600.
Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800.
Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600.
Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,200 1,000-1,200.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,375-1,500 1,375-1,500.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,000-9,000 9,100-9,400.
Sesame (mill delivery) 8,800-9,000 8,850-9,050.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,500 7,350-7,450.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-7,100 6,500-7,100.
Sunflower 6,300 6,300.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)