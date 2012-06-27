BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,625-3,850 3,625-3,850. Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Sesame 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,200 1,000-1,200. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,450 1,250-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,450. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,100-9,400 9,050-9,350. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,850-9,000 8,800-8,950. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-7,100 6,500-7,100. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.