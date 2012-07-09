Dalian iron ore falls for third day as steel resumes decline
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900. Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Sesame 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,150 1,000-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,450 1,350-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,375-1,450 1,350-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,300-9,900 9,400-10,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,300-7,500 7,400-7,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,550 7,400-7,550. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095