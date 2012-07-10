BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900. Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Sesame 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,150 1,000-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,375-1,450 1,375-1,450. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,400-10,000 9,300-9,900. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,350-7,550 7,300-7,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,400 7,300-7,550. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.