Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900. Cottonseed 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Sesame 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800. Groundnut 3,300-3,800 3,300-3,800. Sunflower 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 1,000-1,150 1,000-1,150. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,375-1,425 1,360-1,410. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,400 1,340-1,380. Groundnut(mill delivery) 9,400-10,000 9,300-9,950. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,400-7,500 7,300-7,400. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.