MEDIA-Process followed for online marketplace set up against policies, Microsoft tells India govt - Economic Times
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,850-4,000 3,850-4,000. Cottonseed 1,550-1,825 1,550-1,825. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 900-1,000 800-1,000. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,550-1,650. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,325 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,600 8,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,850 7,900. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700 6,700. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,100 6,100. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 4 After his sizzling finish at the Memorial tournament in Ohio on Sunday saw him vault into a tie for second place, Anirban Lahiri may be regretting his decision to withdraw from U.S. Open sectional qualifying.