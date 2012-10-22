BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,850-4,000 3,850-4,000. Cottonseed 1,550-1,825 1,550-1,825. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 900-1,000 900-1,000. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,650 8,650. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,600 7,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700 6,600. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,150 6,150. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share