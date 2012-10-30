BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,850-4,000 3,850-4,000. Cottonseed 1,550-1,825 1,550-1,825. Sesame 7,000-7,600 7,000-7,600. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- Vanaspati (15 kg) 900-1,000 900-1,000. G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,400-1,500. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,325 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,175-1,275. Groundnut(mill delivery) 8,550 8,600. Sesame (mill delivery) 7,500 7,650. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,500 6,700. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300 6,300. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.