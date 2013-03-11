BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Mar 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800. Cottonseed 1,460-1,600 1,460-1,600. Sesame 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ------------------ Edible oils. ------------------ G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,925-2,000 1,925-2,000. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 13,000-15,000 13,000-14,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300. Sunflower 6,300 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer