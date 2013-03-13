BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Mar 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800. Cottonseed 1,460-1,600 1,460-1,600. #VALUE! Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,925-2,000 1,925-2,000. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,400 7,300-7,500. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,300. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile