TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Mar 23 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,675-1,850 1,675-1,850. #VALUE! Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,925-2,000 1,925-2,000. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,440 1,300-1,440. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,600-6,900 6,750-7,050. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,500-5,700 5,650-5,850. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)