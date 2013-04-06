TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Apr 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. #VALUE! Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,450. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.