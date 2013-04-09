BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Linseed 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)