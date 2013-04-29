Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400.
Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900.
Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,650-6,950 5,650-6,950.
Sunflower 6,200 6,200.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.