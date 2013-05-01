BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Sesame 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 12,000-13,000 12,500-13,000 Sesame(mill delivery) 11,000-12,000 11,500-12,000 Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,600-6,800 6,700-6,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,600-6,900 6,000-7,000. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
May 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------