TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - May 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. #VALUE! Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,750-6,950 6,800-7,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,800-7,000 5,700-7,000. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)