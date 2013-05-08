BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Sesame 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Groundnut 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,250-1,350. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,500-13,000 11,000-12,500 Sesame (mill delivery) 11,000-12,500 10,500-12,000 Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-6,900 6,600-6,800. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 5,700-6,900 5,800-7,000. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.