BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,875 1,700-1,875. Sesame 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,900-1,975 1,900-1,975. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000 Sesame (mill delivery) 10,900-12,900 10,900-12,900 Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,800-7,100 6,700-7,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,150-6,350 6,200-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA