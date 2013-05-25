TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - May 25
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400.
Cottonseed 1,700-1,875 1,700-1,875.
Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300.
Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Edible Oils.
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,900-1,975 1,900-1,975.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,500-6,900 6,600-7,000.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,300.
Sunflower 6,200 6,200.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.