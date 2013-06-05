BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jun 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,875 1,700-1,875. #VALUE! Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,900-1,975 1,900-1,975. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,450 1,200-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,400 1,150-1,350. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection