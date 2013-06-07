GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jun 07 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,875 1,700-1,875. Sesame 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,900-1,975 1,900-1,975. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,500 1,250-1,450. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,300-12,300 11,200-12,200 Sesame (mill delivery) 10,300-12,300 10,200-12,200 Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,900. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
March 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.02 111.94 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.3983 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.378 30.315 -0.21 Korean won
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.