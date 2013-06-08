TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jun 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Cottonseed 1,700-1,875 1,700-1,875. #VALUE! Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,900-1,975 1,900-1,975. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. #VALUE! #VALUE! Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.