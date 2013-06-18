Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,250 1,175-1,225. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,500-12,500 11,200-12,200 Sesame (mill delivery) 9,100-10,000 9,250-10,200. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,900-7,100 6,950-7,150. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,400 6,150-6,350. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.