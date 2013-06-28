BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jun 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,250-1,300. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,250-1,300. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-10,000 9,100-9,900. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE