Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425.
Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025.
Groundnut 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300.
Sunflower 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Linseed 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
----------------
Edible Oils.
----------------
G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400.
Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350.
Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350.
Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,200-12,200 11,300-12,300
Sesame (mill delivery) 9,100-10,000 9,200-10,000.
Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,800-7,200 6,700-7,100.
Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,400 6,200-6,400.
Sunflower 6,200 6,200.
Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.