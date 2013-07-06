RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jul 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,425-1,475 1,425-1,475. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,500 1,400-1,450. #VALUE! Sesame (mill delivery) 9,200-10,000 9,100-10,000. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,850-7,300 6,850-7,250. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,300-6,400 6,400-6,500. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106