BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,300-12,100 11,500-12,300 Sesame (mill delivery) 9,300-11,200 9,400-11,300. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,850-7,350 6,900-7,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac