BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Linseed 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,300-12,300 11,500-12,500 Sesame (mill delivery) 9,350-11,200 9,400-11,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,700-7,200 6,900-7,400. Cottonseed(mill delivery) 6,400-6,600 6,600-6,800. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively