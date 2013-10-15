BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,275-3,425 3,275-3,425. Cottonseed 1,850-2,025 1,850-2,025. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,400-3,600 3,200-3,400. Sunflower 2,500-2,600 2,300-2,400. Linseed 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,600-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,700-12,700 11,300-12,300 Sesame (mill delivery) 9,350-11,500 9,300-11,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,000-7,500 6,900-7,500. #N/A Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: