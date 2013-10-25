Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 12, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Oct 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450. Cottonseed 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Groundnut(mill delivery) 11,800-12,000 12,000-11,500 Sesame (mill delivery) 9,300-11,000 9,300-11,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,700 7,200-7,700. #N/A Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
