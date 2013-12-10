BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Dec 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700. Cottonseed 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,550-9,250 7,500-9,200. Sesame (mill delivery) 10,200-12,200 10,000-12,000 Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500 Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees