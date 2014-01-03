TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jan 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,350-3,600 3,350-3,600. Cottonseed 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,240-1,330 1,250-1,325. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,180-1,210 1,190-1,220. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,230-1,260 1,240-1,270. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,250-10,000 7,250-10,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 11,000-12,000 11,000-12,000 Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,040-6,240 6,000-6,200 Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.