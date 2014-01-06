BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jan 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,625 3,300-3,625. Cottonseed 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,240-1,330 1,240-1,330. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,280-1,225 1,180-1,210. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,225-1,250 1,230-1,260. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,500-10,200 7,250-10,000. Sesame (mill delivery) 11,200-12,200 11,000-12,000 Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,150-7,350 7,100-7,300. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,000-6,200 6,040-6,240 Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
