BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jan 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,625 3,300-3,625. Cottonseed 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,240-1,330. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,300-10,300 7,200-10,300. Sesame (mill delivery) 11,500-12,500 11,200-12,200 Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M