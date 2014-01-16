MEDIA-India's Flipkart tightens return policy to help cut operational costs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Jan 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,625 3,300-3,625. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 1,900-2,000. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,450-3,650. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,650. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,300-1,450 1,250-1,400. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,400-10,500 7,300-10,300. Sesame (mill delivery) 11,500-12,500 11,500-12,500 Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,500 7,200-7,400. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,200-6,400 6,100-6,300 Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy