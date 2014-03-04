Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,300-3,625 3,300-3,625. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,450-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,550-11,400 7,500-11,300. Sesame (mill delivery) 11,400-13,400 11,300-13,300. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,500-7,800 7,300-7,600. Cottonseed(mill deliver) 6,400-6,400 6,300-6,500. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.