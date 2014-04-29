BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,500-10,700 7,500-10,800. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,300-10,700 9,200-10,900. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,750-7,850 6,750-7,850. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme