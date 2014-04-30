BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,600-1,800 1,500-1,700. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,400-1,500. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,600-11,000 7,500-10,800. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,400-11,000 9,300-10,700. Soyabean (mill delivery) 6,800-7,900 6,750-7,850. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.