BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450. Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,300-1,500 1,600-1,800. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,100-1,200 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,150-1,400 1,450-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,300-9,000 7,500-10,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 9,300-11,000 9,100-10,500. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,100-7,200 6,500-6,800. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
Apr 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,600.0 95,355.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade