BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 26 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Oils/Oilseeds opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. Linseed 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,400-1,500. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,350-1,450 1,300-1,400. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,150-7,550 7,100-7,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,200-10,700 8,200-10,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,200-7,700 7,100-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M