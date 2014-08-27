BRIEF-Kokuyo Camlin says unit at Patalganga started commercial production/supply
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 2,550-2,850. Linseed 4,000-4,500 2,100-2,300. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,450. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,200-7,500 7,100-7,500. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,100-10,800 8,200-10,600. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,300-7,800 7,200-7,700. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.
* To raise Basel III compliant debt instrument - perpetual additional tier i capital bonds to extent of rs. 3000 crores and tier - ii bonds up inr 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: