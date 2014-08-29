TABLE-India Oils/Oilseeds Prices - Delhi - Aug 29 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Oils/Oilseeds opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Mustard Z 3,150-3,400 Cottonseed 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Sesame (mill delivery) Groundnut 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800. Sunflower 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Linseed 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500. ---------------- Edible Oils. ---------------- G.nutSolv. Ref. (15 kg) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Mustard Pk. Ghani (15 kg) 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,600. Mustard Ka. Ghani (15 kg) 1,400-1,500 1,450-1,550. Groundnut(mill delivery) 7,200-7,500 7,250-7,550. Sesame (mill delivery) 8,100-10,600 8,200-10,900. Soyabean (mill delivery) 7,250-7,750 7,350-7,850. Sunflower 6,200 6,200. Source: Delhi oilseeds market traders.